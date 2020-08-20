Students and staff at Rejoice Christian School returned in-person to the Owasso campus for the start of school on Thursday, Aug. 20 (see PHOTO gallery).
Rejoice released its school reopening plan on Aug. 4, and has moved forward with preparations for welcoming everyone back with masks, sanitized areas and social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Today looked different,” Superintendent Joel Pepin said in a release. “By all accounts, today wasn’t our ‘normal’ back to school day, but what was normal was the student’s excitement to be in class, to be a part of the Rejoice community, and their desire to learn and grow in the grace and knowledge of Christ.”
Upperclassmen are only required to wear a mask in the hallways and indoor learning environments when social distancing isn’t possible. Because of RCS’ small class sizes, students are able to socially distance and don’t have to wear masks in their classrooms.
Despite the limitations due to the coronavirus, students in all grades were greeted by their peers and teachers within a traditional, in-person learning environment.
“As you can imagine, the excitement in our classrooms was almost tangible today,” Pepin said. “Our students were thrilled to be back and we were excited to welcome them back. Our priority right now is to keep our students safe, but more than anything, we’re committed to keeping our focus on excellence in education and strength in character.
Collinsville students also returned to in-person classes on Thursday, and Owasso plans to start back through distance learning on Aug. 24.