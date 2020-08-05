Rejoice Christian School is proceeding with in-person classes as planned starting on Thursday, Aug. 20.
“It’s important for the children to be back at school,” officials said in the district’s 2020-21 Reopening Plan. “And, it is equally important for every student, teacher, and staff member to feel cared for and safe.”
Students in kindergarten through fifth grade are encouraged to wear masks or face coverings, while those in sixth through 12th grade are required to wear protective gear during class transitions and indoor learning environments when social distancing cannot be met. All faculty, staff and visitors are mandated to wear masks or face coverings while on campus.
Temperature checks will be taken for everyone who enters the campus, located at 10701 N. 129th E. Ave., and social distancing will be enforced throughout the premises, including the separation of desks within all classrooms.
No virtual classes are currently planned, although RCS is offering a homeschooling program to meet the needs of K-5 students who feel the need to stay at home during the pandemic. Interested parents can contact rwoolf@rejoiceschool.com.
If RCS were to transition solely to distance learning, students in kindergarten through second grade would use Renweb/FACTS for assignments and lesson plans; third through fifth graders would access Google Suite for Education; and those in sixth through 12th grade would move to either a hybrid or online classroom model.
Athletics are also still scheduled to kick off in conjunction with the start of classes. Plans for each sport will be presented to parents by their coaches, who will adhere to guidelines presented by their conference, the OSSAA and the CDC.
More information about Rejoice Christian School and its COVID-19 reopening plan can be found at rejoiceschool.com.