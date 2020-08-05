The first class of 54 student doctors to be accepted into the new Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine at Cherokee Nation received their “white coats” during a small virtual ceremony in Tahlequah.
The group, which includes 12 Oklahoma natives, started classes on Monday, Aug. 3, with the aim to graduate in four years as trained primary care physicians with experience serving rural and Native American populations.
Kristen McPherson, of Owasso, is a member of the OSU-COM Cherokee Nation inaugural class.
“These 54 medical students represent the fulfillment of many dreams over many years: to create a medical school in partnership with the largest tribal nation in the heart of Indian Country,” said Kayse Shrum, D.O., OSU-CHS president and OSU-COM dean. “This ceremony is historic, and marks a new era in training physicians for our rural communities.”
For the past decade, the Cherokee Nation and OSU Center for Health and Sciences have collaborated on the school, which is the first on tribal land in the country. The tribe broke ground on the historic 84,000-square-foot building in May 2019, and it is currently under construction on the W.W. Hastings medical campus in Tahlequah.
“I believe that this partnership will advance quality health care for all by allowing us to teach a new generation of medical professionals to serve our communities for years to come,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “I wish each and every student the best as they begin this journey.”
OSU-COM focuses on educating primary care physicians who have an interest in providing care to native and rural populations in Oklahoma. The school will have 16 full-time, five part-time and numerous adjunct clinical faculty.
Its teaching space includes an anatomy laboratory, clinical skills lab, osteopathic manipulative medicine lab, standardized patient labs and a simulation center that will feature a state-of-the-art simulation center equipped with life-like, computer-programmed manikins that mimic a number of medical conditions as well as three lecture halls.
OSU-COM will graduate its first class of doctors in May 2024. Once fully operational, the medical school will provide 200 students with all four years of medical education at the Tahlequah campus, which is certified by the Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation.