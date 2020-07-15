Missouri State University has released its 2020 spring graduation list.
Students earned a total of 2,168 bachelor’s degrees, 592 master’s degrees, 98 doctorate degrees and 14 specialist degrees.
Two Owasso students — Tristin Hoefer and Kyra Treible — were named among the hundreds of students to earn their diplomas from the Springfield, Missouri-based campus.
Hoefer graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; and Treible graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Movement Science, Cum Laude.
While MSU’s May 2020 commencement ceremony was canceled due to COVID-19, spring 2020 graduates have two opportunities to participate in an in-person commencement ceremony later this year at JQH Arena.