Rejoice Christian School on Monday announced the hiring of Joel Pepin as the new superintendent for the Owasso campus.
The search process for the position yielded nearly 30 candidates from an international field of executive talent. Candidates applied from every region of the United States and three candidates from abroad.
A search committee invested more than 200 hours over a three-month period researching, screening and considering candidates.
“In the end, Mr. Pepin emerged as the unanimous selection based on his love of Christ, record of service and performance, compelling recommendations, energy, and strong connection to RCS’ culture, purpose, vision and mission,” a spokesperson for the school said in a news release.
Pepin comes to RCS starting his 16th year in education. He began his career in the classroom and as a coach, and advanced through administrative roles at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Pepin’s education experience spans both public and private Christian school settings in Tulsa, including Union Public Schools and Lincoln Christian School.
Pepin earned his bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Oral Roberts University and his master’s in school administration from Northeastern State University. Prior to becoming RCS superintendent, he served as a senior leader at Lincoln, most recently serving eight years as elementary principal and assistant secondary principal.
“Rejoice Christian School is excited to welcome Mr. Pepin and look (stet) forward to many more years of ‘Excellence in Education and Strength In Character’ with him at the helm,” the spokesperson said.
Pepin will begin his time at RCS on Monday, Aug. 10.