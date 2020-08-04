The Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society awarded $11,000 in scholarships to six Tulsa-area students enrolled in post-secondary educational institutions for the 2020-21 academic year.
Niara Kwanza, of Owasso, majoring in Professional Music at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, was named among the recipients.
“This year’s applicants were extraordinary, and we received the highest number of applications ever in our organization’s history,” said Pleas Thompson, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemoration Society.
Applicants were evaluated and selected by an independent panel based on: academic achievement (official transcript and GPA); leadership and accomplishments (participation in extracurricular activities, honors and awards); work and volunteer experience; community involvement and a submitted essay related to the student’s perceptions of King’s legacy.
“We are extremely proud of the six young people who have been singled out for recognition with a scholarship this year,” Thompson said. “All have big dreams for the future and showed great maturity in interpreting the relevance of Dr. King’s legacy for today.”