Colin Hill of Owasso is one of more than 800 students who received their diploma from Harding University.
Hill will be recognized as a Harding University graduate during a virtual ceremony on August 15.
The Owasso native received a Master of Business Administration in management and business ethics from the Searcy, Arkansas-based school.
