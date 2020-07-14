The Bailey Education Foundation announced the recipients for its 2020 scholarship program.
BEF, a non-profit organization founded in Jan. 2007, serves citizens of Owasso and surrounding communities through various activities and events focused on education and family.
As part of its efforts, BEF started its annual scholarship program in 2015 with $5,000 set aside to help four young medical professionals achieve their dreams. It has since awarded $67,000 to 54 students.
This year, the Foundation chose 17 students to benefit from the funds, totaling $27,500 — its largest amount to date.
“We are extremely excited to announce an increase in our awards this year,” said Amanda McClintock-Underwood with BEF. “With all of the challenges these students have faced during this school year, we wanted to do something positive.”
$5,000 recipients
Owassons Ronan Locker and Caleb Smith both received the top scholarship of $5,000.
Locker is the Owasso High School valedictorian for the graduating class of 2020. He will be starting his medical journey at Stanford University this fall, and plans to pursue a biomedical engineering degree.
“I have discovered that I am most fulfilled when helping others,” Locker said. “Benefitting the lives of the members of my community brings me the greatest satisfaction.”
Smith, a three-time recipient of a BEF scholarship, is an OHS graduate and earned his degree from Oklahoma State University this year. He plans to continue his education at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine this fall.
“I go now preparing for my first year of medical school with this burning in my mind,” Smith said. “No longer will I question if this path is right for me; I know how I can impact my community in ways many people dream of.”
$2,500 recipients
BEF awarded four students — Katherine Lesicka, Katheryn Turner, Claire Barrett and Megan Giddens — with its $2,500 scholarship.
Lesicka, pursuing a chemistry degree at the University of Oklahoma; Turner, pursuing a biomedical engineering degree at Duke University; and Barrett, pursuing a nursing degree at Oklahoma Baptist University, are all OHS 2020 graduates.
Giddens, a two-time recipient of a BEF scholarship, is continuing her physiology degree at OSU, and is a Collinsville High School graduate.
Additional recipients
Additional scholarships totaling $7,500 were awarded to 11 students, including six from Owasso and Collinsville:
Chloe Ball, a senior at Rejoice Christian School, who plans to attend OBU, was named among the recipients. Continuing college education students include: Jared St. John and Madison Dishman, OHS graduates, both attending OU; Sarah Cirilo and Autumn Rosenthal, OHS graduates, both attending Rogers State University; and Emily Giddens, a CHS graduate, attending OSU.
Those scholarship winners outside of the area include: Dakota Teel with Skiatook High School, Taylor Bennett with Tulsa Memorial High School and Claire Vance with Oologah-Talala High School. Continuing college education recipients include: Madison Gray, a Coweta High School graduate, attending the University of Central Oklahoma; and Louden Akin, a Sperry High School graduate, attending OSU.
Every year, BEF strives to increase the amount set aside for scholarships, which is supported by the organization’s monthly Bunco for a Cause events and annual Murder Mystery Dinner & Silent Auction.
For more information about the Bailey Education Foundation or its annual scholarship program, visit baileyeducationfoundation.com/application.html.