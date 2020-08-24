The City of Owasso’s Public Works Department is moving forward with several new road construction projects that will kick off later this year.
The recommended improvements will be carried out as part of the City’s 2021 Street Rehabilitation Program.
City officials have outlined eight street segments — which comprise 32 projects that stretch approximately five-lane miles of city streets and total more than $1.8 million — that will receive an asphalt milling or a complete rebuild over the next 12 months.
Owasso Public Works Director Roger Stevens said he and his staff chose these locations based on their overall condition index, volume of traffic and safety.
“It’s very important to evaluate road conditions on a yearly basis in order plan accordingly, utilize tax dollars responsible and have a clear understanding what the road rating is for every road segment within the City,” Stevens said.
Roadways near Elm Creek, Lake Valley, Three Lakes and Original Town will undergo construction, with the major improvements taking place along E. 106th St. N. from N. Mingo Rd. to N. 129th E. Ave., and E. 86th St. N. from N. 119th E. Ave. to N. 128th E. Ave.
Funding for the project in the amount of $1 million is available in the City’s Capital Improvements Fund, while the Half-Penny Sales Tax Fund has $800,000 allocated for the fiscal year’s street repair program.
The contract will be presented to Owasso City Council for bid award in September with construction beginning in October.