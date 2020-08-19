Owasso Public Schools has received a large supply of personal protective equipment, or PPE, from the state of Oklahoma.
The delivery came after Gov. Kevin Stitt announced on July 30 the allocation of $10 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide Oklahoma schools with PPE in order to open safely for the 2020-21 year.
“It is critically important that (schools) operate safely and effectively for all students,” Stitt said in a release. “I am committed to providing our schools with the resources and support they need in order to welcome students back to the classroom while also prioritizing their health.”
The state distributed 1.7 million reusable masks, 42,000 clear face shields, 1.2 million pairs of disposable gloves and 1.2 million disposable gowns to numerous school districts across Oklahoma.
OPS was among those recipients, and received 21,934 masks, 21,400 gloves, 500 face shields and 10,810 gowns.
“We are very grateful for these additional PPE items from the state, which will support our efforts for a safe and lasting return to the classroom when the time comes,” said Jordan Korphage, director of communications at OPS.
The district delayed the start of classes until Monday, Aug. 24, and transitioned solely to distance learning after Superintendent Amy Fichtner gave the green light on Aug. 4 to cancel in-person teaching due to COVID-19 concerns.
Korphage said the state’s endowment will help bolster OPS’ growing inventory of protective gear and cleaning supplies, at least for administration and staff during this time, but eventually for all the students once they return to their respective campuses.
“Before receiving this PPE, we felt like we had sufficient supplies to support our students and staff,” he said. “We’ll use materials as needed, and we’re confident that our PPE inventory will be sufficient for when in-person instruction resumes.”