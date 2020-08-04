Districts that plan to return to school in person must tackle a host of logistical issues in the next few weeks while also weighing the possibility that a worsening pandemic could jeopardize those plans.
Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner said that one of the largest challenges moving forward is modifying established processes throughout the district to better meet the demands of offering in-person instruction during a pandemic. That includes how students are dropped off every day, how rooms and hallways are cleaned, as well as how critical yet constant updates are relayed to families.
No matter how much educators want schools to reopen this fall, Fichtner said the processes and the complexity surrounding COVID-19 may be what keeps them from opening.
“Just like it did with other entities, it may not be the actual reality of how many people have COVID,” Fichtner said. “It may be that do all the precautionary measures, do all the steps we are taking make the entity of public education so complex that it becomes the breaking obstacle?”
Despite these challenges, OPS still plans to welcome students back to classes on Thursday, Aug. 13, along with athletics and fine arts activities, and is reminding parents of updated protocols going into the 2020-21 school year.
All fourth through 12th grade students are required to wear a mask or face covering while on buses and school grounds. Students in pre-K through third grade are encouraged but not mandated to follow suit. OPS employees who are in school buildings with students will also be required to wear protective equipment, along with parents and visitors, whose time spent inside district sites will be limited.
Owasso athletics is also requiring fans to wear masks or face coverings upon entry to all home games this fall. They are asked to maintain social distancing and wear protective equipment when it is not possible, such as at the restrooms, concessions or stadium concourses. At some venues, there will be seating areas marked off as unavailable. Fans are asked to refrain from sitting in these areas to help keep student-athletes, coaches and officials as safe as possible.
There are no changes anticipated for daily class schedules, and there are also no planned closures. If a disruption were to occur due to the coronavirus, students would continue to receive instruction virtually through a “Pivot to Home” process, in which they would receive assignments from their individual teachers, and their grades would increase or decrease based on their academic performance.
OPS will offer full-time online learning for K-12 students. Parents who enrolled their students in virtual classes as an alternative to face-to-face instruction are permitted to review their teaching method every nine weeks and make one change per semester. One virtual day is scheduled for all students on Friday, Sept. 4.
Registration, which has traditionally taken place each year on each campus, will be conducted online for all students, and no in-person processes will take place. Parents can visit https://bit.ly/30ZMUIJ to complete registration for their children.
For more information about OPS’ updated policies regarding COVID-19 and any FAQ related to the pandemic, visit owassops.org.