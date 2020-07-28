An Owasso man was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon, July 27.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on the Cherokee Turnpike about two miles west of Locust Grove in Mayes County, according to the accident report.
It states that 57-year-old Gary Green was driving westbound on the turnpike when he reportedly hydroplaned, causing him to veer off the road and strike a bridge superstructure.
Green was transported to a local hospital in fair condition with head, trunk external, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries, the report shows.