An Owasso man was arrested after being accused of assaulting a child at a local park.
The incident occurred around 8:25 p.m. on Friday, July 17, at Rayola Park, where witnesses claim that a man grabbed a 7-year-old boy by his shirt, held him down and cursed at him, according to the police report.
It states that witnesses reportedly intervened and pulled the man off of the child prior to the officers’ arrival. Once on scene, police interviewed the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Joshua Colton Collier.
Collier told officers that he had grabbed the child, whom he did not know, and chastised him for apparently bullying his son on the playground, the report shows.
Collier was transported to the Tulsa County jail on a count of child abuse with a bond of $10,000 and a court date of Thursday, July 23.