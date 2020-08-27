The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a motorcycle crash outside Owasso on Wednesday.
Bradley Morrison, 32, was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene on Oklahoma 20 between 161st and 177th east avenues. Morrison was reportedly riding a 2009 Harley Davidson in front of a Honda Accord westbound on the highway when the Honda struck him from behind.
The collision sent Morrison's motorcycle into a stopped and unoccupied Toyota Corolla on the shoulder. The Honda's driver was reportedly uninjured.
The cause of the crash reportedly remains under investigation.