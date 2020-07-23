12:00 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:29 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:42 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. La Quinta Inn. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
1:03 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Dogwood St. KFC. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Silver KIA road raging with a semi. Unable to locate.
2:57 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Maple Glen Poolhouse. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:32 a.m. – 14400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s General Store. Drunk public drunking/intox. White male intoxicated at a business. Arrest.
10:46 a.m. – 11300 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
11:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Credit card fraud. Report info taken.
11:58 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Credit card used at business. Report info taken.
1:31 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
2:25 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Found wallet business. Handled.
3:43 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from a business. Arrest.
4:32 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
4:43 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Domino’s Pizza. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red truck in a parking lot. Unable to locate.
5:29 p.m. – 10100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Church of Owasso. Breaking and entering-in progress. Male hitting window of a business. Handled.
5:40 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
6:10 p.m. – 10100 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Theft report all other. Neighbor stole electronics. Other agency referral.
6:11 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:56 p.m. – 300 blk. W. 2 Ave. Bison Records Dispensary. Harass threats. Male threatening owner verbally. Information.
8:19 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male throwing knives at building. Handled.
8:26 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s General Store. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:13 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Check on suspicious person. White male, no shirt, urinating in public. Handled.
9:34 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Bailey. Check on suspicious person. White male no shirt yelling at people. Handled.
9:51 p.m. – 12600 blk. E. 73 St. N. Maple Leaf Apartments. Welfare check all. Checking on elderly woman at residence. Handled.
11:10 p.m. – 8700 N. 97 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. White male causing disturbance. Handled.