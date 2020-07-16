1:54 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. The Champions. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:42 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Utica Services Inc. Check on suspicious vehicle. Silver GMC pickup abandoned at a business. Handled.
3:13 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Goodwill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:41 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. You Suck Vapes. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:50 a.m. – 10100 blk. E. 93 St. N. Theft in progress-from vehicle. Individuals breaking into cars. Report info taken.
7:28 a.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. The Highlands at Owasso. Male outside a business. Unable to locate.
7:42 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 84 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Handled.
9:49 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 96 E. Pl. Fraud all. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:32 a.m. – 13600 blk. E. 85 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
10:57 a.m. – 14600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Theft report from vehicle. Sunglasses stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:08 a.m. – 10800 blk. E. 112 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Purse stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:13 a.m. – 100 blk. E. 21 St. Theft report from vehicle. Vehicle broken into last night. Extra patrol.
2:34 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 85 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
6:06 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue Nissan Sentra at a business. Handled.
7:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Check on suspicious person. White male at a business. Handled.
8:19 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IQ Car Wash. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red SUV and gray Ford Taurus at a business. Handled.
8:58 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:35 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. PJ’s Pub and Grill. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:00 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Slim Chickens. Welfare check all. Officer initiated. Handled.