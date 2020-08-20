12:02 a.m. -14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Scratching noises heard at residence. Handled.
6:22 a.m. – 8400 blk. N. 77 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
10:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Stolen vehicle from residence. Handled.
11:09 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Stolen vehicle. Other agency referral.
11:14 a.m. – 900 0blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Theft report. Purse stolen at business. Report info taken.
11:48 a.m. – 9300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. IBC Bank. Fraud. Check fraud. Report info taken.
11:56 a.m. – 14900 blk. E. 89 Pl. N. Check on suspicious person. Male tampered with door at residence. Handled.
12:17 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Traffic speeding. Child riding in car without carseat. Unable to locate.
1:06 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance fight in progress. Females fighting in front of residence. Handled.
1:15 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 88 St. N. Domestic report physical. Officer initiated. Arrest.
1:52 p.m. – 600 blk. E. 3 Ct. S. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
2:03 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 89 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Report info taken.
2:08 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check female at residence. Handled.
2:48 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Elite Gymnastics. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report. Phone call from ex-boyfriend. Handled.
3:37 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Money scam. Other agency referral.
3:53 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
4:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report. Car missing from residence. Handled.
4:45 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting report. Someone stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:59 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:51 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Welfare check. Check children at residence. Handled.
6:16 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. People arguing at business. Handled.
6:42 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Drug use in vehicles at business. Unable to locate.
7:00 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:27 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Disturbance fight in progress. Females fighting at business. Handled.
8:10 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Accident no injury. Arrest.
8:23 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Report info taken.
8:46 p.m. – 8000 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mazzio’s. Vandal in progress. Male throwing rocks at vehicles. Report info taken.
9:46 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. IHOP. Welfare check. Checking on 911 hang-up call. Handled.