12:11 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum & Go. Drugs in progress. White male and white female selling drugs out of gold Dodge Stratus. Handled.
2:52 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 111 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Green Ford sedan occupied by black male with gun. Unable to locate.
3:29 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 111 St. N. Harass threats. Female threatened by male. Handled.
6:42 a.m. -400 blk. E. 22 St. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
9:35 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Found property. Found phone with inappropriate picture. Handled.
11:37 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts. Trespass in progress. Female refusing to wear mask or leave. Handled.
12:01 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Maple Glen. Check on suspicious person. Two juveniles at neighborhood pool gate. Handled.
2:29 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Yale Ave. Accident injury. Transport.
4:59 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:28 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident no injury. Handled.
6:34 p.m. – 11400 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Disturbance fight in progress. Two white females and one black male fighting in parking lot. Information.
6:34 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Domestic in progress verbal. Kids playing around. Handled.
8:22 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Theft report. Male took vehicle from residence. Handled.
9:04 p.m. – 9100 blk. E. 76 St. N. Check on suspicious hazard. Laser pointed at airplane. Unable to locate.
9:50 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.