12:57 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Belk. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:20 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target Stores. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:31 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Baja Jacks Burrito Shack. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:18 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Vandal report all. Vehicle vandalized overnight. Handled by phone.
8:45 a.m. – 300 blk. W. 2 Ave. Bison Records Dispensary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black truck in a parking lot. Handled.
9:00 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 St. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:17 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:24 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Vandal report all. Damage to a truck at a residence. Report info taken.
10:51 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum and Go. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:03 a.m. – 3600 blk. HWY 75. Accident hit and run property. Other agency referral.
3:57 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Two vehicles involved in road rage. Handled.
4:08 p.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. White truck driving recklessly. Handled.
4:14 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from structure. Items taken from residence over the weekend. Report info taken.
4:38 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Trespass in progress all. Male refusing to leave business. Handled.
4:52 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. RCB Bank. Welfare check all. Check on individuals sleeping in vehicle. Handled.
5:31 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoplifting in progress. Male stealing from a business. Report info taken.
6:11 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:28 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Sheridan Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
8:10 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Fraud all. Identity theft. Handled.
9:31 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. LaQuinta Inn. Trespass in progress all. Female trespassing at a business. Handled.
10:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:19 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Check on suspicious person. White female running down street screaming. Handled.
11:41 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Chili’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:45 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Panera Bread. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.