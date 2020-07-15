1:17 a.m. – 9500 blk. E. 91 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Possible shot heard in area. Information.
3:41 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:12 a.m. – 14600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Theft report from vehicle. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
4:21 a.m. – 10900 blk. N. 147 E. Ave. Lake Valley Neighborhood Pool. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:44 a.m. – 10200 blk. N. 114 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Vehicle broken into. Handled.
7:04 a.m. – 13300 blk. E. 93 St. N. Theft report from structure. Items taken from garage. Report info taken.
7:08 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Theft report from structure. Items taken from garage. Report info taken.
8:49 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. La Quinta Inn. Check on suspicious vehicle. Abandoned vehicle. Unable to locate.
9:46 a.m. – 9100 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Item taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
11:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Check fraud. Handled.
11:41 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Urban Owasso. Check on suspicious person. Male yelling outside business. Handled.
12:15 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting inside residence. Handled.
1:21 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Welfare check all. Check child at a dirty house. Handled.
1:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Item taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:42 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Stolen gun. Handled.
3:18 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Trespass report all. Female trespassing at a residence. Handled.
4:04 p.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Welfare check all. Kids alone at a business. Report info taken.
4:13 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Cracker Barrel. Theft report from vehicle. Items stolen from vehicle. Report info taken.
4:17 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Sex crime indecent exposure. Male peeing in a business parking lot. Unable to locate.
4:55 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 91 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Accident no injury. Arrest.
5:00 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Missing person all except runaway. Missing female found at residence. Handled.
5:03 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Nail and Spa. Harass-phone, text, other. Customer making threats. Handled.
5:38 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Check fraud. Report info taken.
5:45 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Item taken from residence. Report info taken.
5:58 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Handled.
6:53 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:20 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Domestic report verbal. Questions regarding a verbal domestic that occurred at a residence earlier. Handled.
9:02 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music playing at a business. Handled.
9:07 p.m. – 8900 N. Garnett Rd. La Quinta Inn. Theft report from vehicle. Items taken from vehicle at business. Report info taken.
9:36 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Cedar St. Theft in progress-from vehicle. Unknown male breaking into vehicles at a business. Handled.
9:54 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso Collision. Check on suspicious vehicle. Maroon SUV parked in the roadway. Handled.