3:02 a.m. – 9900 blk. N. 102 E. Ave. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.
9:02 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
10:08 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 8 St. Welfare check. Check on male at residence. Handled.
11:14 a.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Brookwood Apartments. Trespass in progress. Two individuals trespassing at business. Handled.
12:44 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 Ct. N. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:44 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Domestic in progress. Couple arguing outside residence. Unable to locate.
5:09 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Welfare check. Male at residence with guns. Cancel.
7:49 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Welfare check. Check on small children in vehicle unattended at business. Unable to locate.
7:58 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 116 St. N. O’Reilly. Trespass in progress. White female in wheelchair refusing to leave business. Cancel.
10:24 p.m. – 200 blk. W. 20 St. Ator Park. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in park. Handled.
10:47 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 88 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple argued at residence. Report info taken.
11:01 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Stone Canyon. Couple fought along roadway. Handled.
11:03 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting at business. Handled.