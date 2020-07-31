3:49 a.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. The Villas at Preston Lakes. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Handled.
6:29 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 96 St. N. Candlewood Suites. Theft report all other. Tools stolen from a business. Report info taken.
7:32 a.m. – 10900 blk. E. 76 St. N. Circle Services Construction. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied gold Chevy HHR behind business. Handled.
8:35 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Fraud all. Counterfeit bill passed at a business. Report info taken.
8:45 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 100 St. N. Harass threats. Teenagers threatening juvenile. Other agency referral.
8:52 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:33 a.m. – 10600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
10:08 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Found property all. Backpack found. Report info taken.
10:15 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Owasso YMCA. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:09 a.m. – 1600 blk. N. Birch St. Welfare check all. Elderly female lost. Handled.
2:30 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
3:12 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 116 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:30 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 86 Pl. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up from a residence. Handled.
3:50 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:58 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Mail stolen from mailbox. Report info taken.
5:10 p.m. – 7700 blk. E. 100 St. N. Domestic in progress viol prot. Male violating protection order. Other agency referral.
5:45 p.m. – 14300 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Yelling and loud noise in apartment. Handled.
8:22 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice Christian Schools. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:12 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious person. Male trying to open doors in parking lot. Handled.
9:38 p.m. – 10600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Wheels and Thrills. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music at a business. Handled.
9:47 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 106 St. N. Rejoice Christian Schools. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:42 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Trespass in progress all. Man refusing to leave business. Handled.