12:07 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Trespass in progress all. Unknown subjects in the attic of a residence. Unable to locate.
12:37 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
1:23 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 89 St. N. Barrington Pointe. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray BMW occupied by male driver in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
3:43 a.m. – 18900 blk. Chickadee Ct. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Other agency referral.
3:57 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:03 a.m. – 7500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
9:12 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Silver SUV swerving all over road. Handled.
10:50 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on elderly female walking in the road. Unable to locate.
11:34 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe Living Center. Elder abuse/neglect exploit. Report of caretaker abuse at a nursing home. Report info taken.
12:58 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 112 St. N. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
1:08 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 106 E. Ave. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
3:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
4:35 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Aldi. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:35 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Welfare check all. Female parked in the middle of parking lot. Handled.
5:43 p.m. – 400 blk. W. 2 Ave. Cimarron Square – Fischer Rentals. Welfare check all. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:56 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from a business. Report info taken.
9:52 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 100 St. N. Accident no injury. Arrest.
10:25 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:11 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:17 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.