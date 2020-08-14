12:55 a.m. – 13000 blk. E. 92 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Juveniles walking around neighborhood. Handled.
1:59 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 Ct. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in residence. Handled.
12:19 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on adult male at residence. Arrest.
3:18 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Handled.
3:46 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Bumper to Bumper Auto. Assault in progress. Male assaulting female in red car. Arrest.
5:15 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. 10 Gym. Theft report. Items taken from vehicle. Report info taken.
5:19 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Male shoplifting at business. Report info taken.
6:01 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Check on suspicious vehicle. Male in red car making inappropriate gestures. Unable to locate.
6:57 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. People arguing outside residence. Handled.
7:31 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Kids Clubhouse & Academy. Check on suspicious person. Make by business van. Unable to locate.
7:54 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. JC Penney. Check on suspicious person. Male knocking on windows at business. Unable to locate.
8:09 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
8:11 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. 103 E. Ave. Sex crime. Juvenile sexually assaulted at residence. Report info taken.
8:11 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Check on suspicious person. Male acting aggressively at business. Unable to locate.
8:33 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Females arguing in front yard of residence. Handled.
9:11 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:16 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Body found. Body of female in residence. Report info taken.
9:44 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:47 p.m. – 300 blk. W 3 St. Theft report. Items taken from residence. Handled.
9:57 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting in business parking lot. Unable to locate.