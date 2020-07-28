12:02 a.m. – 11200 blk. E. 112 St. N. Hale Acres. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:14 a.m. – 9500 N. Garnett Rd. GenScripts Pharmacy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:05 a.m. – 11000 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Lake Valley. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:50 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Trespass in progress all. Man refusing to leave business. Handled.
4:24 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:38 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:54 a.m. – 12700 blk. E. 80 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on elderly female. Handled.
8:21 a.m. – 9800 blk. HWY 75. Accident no injury. No haul.
9:36 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 80 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at a residence. Handled.
10:21 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Man being harassed by his neighbor. Handled.
11:47 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud all. Internet scam. Report info taken.
11:54 a.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Mad Eats. Check on suspicious person. White male sitting outside a business. Handled.
12:59 p.m. – 13300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious person. Man walking and cussing at people. Handled.
1:34 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General Store. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from a business. Report info taken.
3:30 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from a business. Report info taken.
4:33 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:58 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Murphy USA. Check on suspicious person. Female standing in front of a business yelling. Handled.
4:59 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Accident no injury. Information.
5:13 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
5:33 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Billy Sims BBQ. Accident hit and property. Handled.
6:17 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Fraud all. Handled.
6:25 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from a business. Report info taken.
6:59 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Cottages at Tallgrass Point Apt. Accident injury. Report info taken.
7:53 p.m. – 400 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:07 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 124 E. Ave. Mills Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Juveniles riding on a four wheeler in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
9:50 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:23 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:32 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.