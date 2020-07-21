5:10 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
7:31 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Theft report from vehicles. Theft of items from a vehicle. Report info taken.
8:32 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Road rage in front of business. Handled.
10:17 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Report of vehicle ran off the roadway. Report info taken.
11:11 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Found identification on roadway. Handled.
11:58 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Check on suspicious person. Male throwing things out of window. Handled.
12:13 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 143 E. Ave. Coffee Creek. Disturbance fight in progress. People fighting at apartment complex. Report info taken.
12:36 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Owasso Library. Male laying on grass at library. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Vandal report all. Handled.
1:22 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. White van ran off roadway and hit pole. Handled.
1:24 p.m. – 6600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. No haul.
1:34 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Arvest Bank. Check on suspicious person. People acting strange at bank. Handled.
2:06 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Big Lots. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at a business. Handled.
2:35 p.m. – 13400 blk. E. 94 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled by phone.
3:18 p.m. – 11700 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in front of business. Unable to locate.
3:44 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
3:59 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Check fraud. Report info taken.
4:01 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
5:36 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Report of child abuse at residence. Report info taken.
7:41 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
9:09 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Memorial Dr. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied gold Honda SUV in road. Arrest.
9:14 p.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. Gray Toyota Highlander abandoned by roadway. Unable to locate.