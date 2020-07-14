12:15 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ashley Furniture. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:15 a.m. – 15400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Disturbance loud noise. Kid playing in pool. Handled.
1:03 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Trespass in progress all. White male trespassing at a business. Unable to locate.
1:19 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Central Bank. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:37 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Elm St. Breaking and entering-in progress. Two people going into vacant house. Handled.
4:54 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Trespass in progress all. White male trespassing at a business. Arrest.
5:21 a.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic pursuit. Officers pursued maroon Chevy SUV after failing to yield. Arrest.
8:10 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Domestic report-violate PO. Male violated protective order. Report info taken.
8:29 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Found property all. Found weapon in rental car. Handled.
9:06 a.m. – 200 blk. N. Atlanta Accident injury. Report info taken.
9:36 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Breaking and entering-in progress. Hear people talking in residence. Handled.
9:53 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum and Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Occupied vehicle at business. Handled.
10:00 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 73 E. Pl. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:37 a.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Check on young male riding bike. Information.
12:15 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Wallet stolen at business. Report info taken.
12:16 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Items missing from vehicle. Handled.
12:57 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Highlands at Owasso. Drugs found. Drugs found at a business. Handled.
12:58 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 5 Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
1:14 p.m. – 500 blk. S. Main St. Owasso Skate Park. Officer initiated. Unable to locate.
1:16 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Waffle House. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Red car driving recklessly. Handled.
1:35 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting by residence. Report info taken.
2:15 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
4:48 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
8:09 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 96 Pl. N. Welfare check all. 911 open line. Handled.
8:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Assault report all but domestic. Female assaulted male at a residence. Arrest.
9:52 p.m. – 12600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Unable to locate.
10:53 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.