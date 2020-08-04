12:20 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Furniture Factory Outlet. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
2:25 a.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John’s Hospital. Check on suspicious vehicle. SUV driving in a field near a business. Handled.
2:28 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Unable to locate.
6:36 a.m. – 400 blk. W. 2 Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
7:22 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowes. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:43 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Golden Biscuit. Welfare check all. White male walking on the sidewalk. Handled.
9:02 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Starbucks. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
10:44 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
10:46 a.m. – 8500 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Elm Creek Mini Storage. Trespass in progress all. Male sleeping at a business. Handled.
10:55 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
11:10 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. People arguing at a residence. Handled.
2:42 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
4:29 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in progress. Female stealing from a business. Report info taken.
5:18 p.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:23 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Domestic report physical. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
6:57 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Check on suspicious person. Protesters at a business. Handled.
8:16 p.m. – 1300 blk. N. Ash Pl. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Unable to locate.
11:24 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 90 Ct. N. Preston Lake Pool House. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Check on suspicious vehicle. Unable to locate.