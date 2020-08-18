7:41 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Vandal report. Vandalism of truck in front of residence. Report info taken.
9:11 a.m. – 400 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Bailey Ranch Golf Club. Check on suspicious person. Homeless male living at business. Unable to locate.
10:14 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Theft report. Theft of items from vehicles overnight. Report info taken.
10:35 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 142 Ct. N. Check on suspicious person. Check on males at residence. Handled.
11:12 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
11:25 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Civil standby-exigent circumstances. Report info taken.
12:08 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Redbud District. Check on males at park. Handled.
12:22 p.m. – 11300 blk. N. Garnett Rd. FBC Owasso Mission. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at business. Handled.
1:09 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in progress. Male and females stealing from business. Handled.
2:59 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 19 St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
3:29 p.m. – 7900 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Report info taken.
3:38 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:42 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Two black females and a black male stealing from business. Report info taken.
4:41 p.m. – 7400 blk. N. 122 E. Pl. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
5:21 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting at local store. Report info taken.
5:29 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 108 St. N. Weapon shots fried. Gunshots heard in the neighborhood. Unable to locate.
6:13 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Male lying on the ground. Handled.
6:22 p.m. – 12600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Accident injury. Arrest.
10:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. Male yelling at employees. Arrest.
9:36 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John. Animal control. Juvenile bit by friend’s dog. Handled.
11:12 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 99 St. N. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at residence. Handled.