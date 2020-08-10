Friday, Aug. 7
3:30 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
3:37 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. 119 E. Ave. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing in household. Handled.
6:03 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Person sleeping in storage shed. Handled.
10:57 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Check on suspicious person. White man putting gun in his pants in parking lot. Unable to locate.
11:40 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report. Vandalism at man’s apartments. Report info taken.
11:59 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. 100 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Couple soliciting in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
12:29 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
1:05 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
2:34 p.m. – 400 blk. N. 91 E. Pl. Fire mutual aid. Information.
4:37 p.m. – 11400 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
5:04 p.m. – 13800 blk. E. 87 Pl. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
5:41 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Theft report. Embezzlement at business. Report info taken.
6:16 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:35 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Atlanta St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:44 p.m. – 6500 blk. E. 89 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Shots heard in neighborhood. Other agency referral.
9:17 p.m. – 300 blk. S. Main St. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting. Report info taken.
9:40 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 106 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:37 p.m. – 14700 blk. E. 88 Pl. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Handled.
Saturday, Aug. 8
9:23 a.m. – 10200 blk. E. 89 St. N. Disturbance verbal. Neighbors arguing over a non-injury accident. Handled.
9:29 a.m. – 9000 blk. E. 120 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Other agency referral.
10:23 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious person. Check on male by the highway. Unable to locate.
10:25 a.m. – 7700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Crossfit. Accident hit & run property. Report info taken.
12:47 p.m. – 12100 blk. N. 108 E. Ave. Theft report. Work truck stolen from residence. Report info taken.
1:23 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Cricket. Disturbance verbal. White man in business refusing to leave. Handled.
1:30 p.m. – 400 blk. S. Dogwood St. Theft report. Tag stolen off a vehicle at residence. Report info taken.
1:43 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Western Sun Federal Credit Union. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:55 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 92 St. N. Fire structure. Handled.
6:00 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Kohl’s. Shoplifting in progress. Two people stealing from business. Cancel.
7:45 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 113 Pl. N. Drugs in progress. Drug use in progress. Cancel.
7:48 p.m. – 11800 blk. E. 86 St. N. Reasor’s. Check on suspicious person. Female at business sleeping. Arrest.
8:58 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 100 Pl. N. Disturbance unknown. Loud screams heard from nearby residence. Handled.
10:04 p.m. – 1500 blk. W. Oak St. Harass threats. Threats between family members. Handled.
11:50 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
Sunday, Aug. 9
12:09 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Handled.
12:18 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 116 St. N. Emerald Academy. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:14 a.m. – 2700 blk. MLK Jr. Blvd. Fire mutual aid. Transport.
3:02 a.m. – 8600 blk. US 169. Check on suspicious vehicle. White vehicle in grass off roadway. Report info taken.
12:38 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Black female sitting on the side of the road. Other agency referral.
3:03 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
3:36 p.m. – 9200 blk. E. 94 St. N. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
4:32 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
4:35 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Target. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifter at local business. Handled.
5:01 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
5:28 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Shoplifting in progress. Two men stealing from business. Cancel.
7:58 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Main St. Weapon armed subject. Mal with a gun. Unable to locate.
8:08 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. The Parks at Coffee Creek. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting at residence. Arrest.
11:25 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Island. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.