Friday, Aug. 14
12:14 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated.
12:40 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated.
3:23 a.m. – 7500 blk. N. 132 E. Ave. Theft report. Vehicle stolen from residence. Report info taken.
3:24 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 856 Ct. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Arrest.
6:39 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. 110 E. Ave. Bailey Medical Center. Check on suspicious person. Male walking around business. Handled.
6:43 a.m. – 600 blk. N. Ash St. Welfare check. Welfare check on 911 hang-up call. Handled.
7:46 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Domestic in progress physical. Report of man and woman fighting on the side of the road. Handled.
8:18 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Harass threats. Threats made by neighbor. Handled.
12:06 p.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Dollar General. Shoplifting in progress. Man and woman stealing from business. Report info taken.
12:41 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Fraud. Man received a phone call from the IRS wanting his information. Handled.
2:19 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s. Recover stolen property. Assist TPS with recovery of a vehicle. Handled.
3:16 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident injury. Report info taken.
3:17 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy. Shoplifting in custody. Man stealing from business. Arrest.
4:57 p.m. – 10900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:50 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn. Welfare check. Check on couple that did not pick their kids up from daycare. Handled.
6:40 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:53 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. McAlister’s. Accident no injury. Handled.
8:03 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Welfare check. 911 hang-up call. Handled.
8:36 p.m. – 11000 blk. E. 120 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Unknown female at residence. Handled.
9:50 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 159 E. Ave. Accident hit & run property. Other agency referral.
9:54 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 87 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting at residence. Arrest.
10:28 p.m. – 100 blk. W. Broadway St. Owasso Library. Check on suspicious person .Male at business. Handled.
10:49 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 87 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Family members fighting in residence. Report info taken.
10:55 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. IHOP. Theft report. Items taken from car. Handled.
Saturday, Aug. 15
12:12 a.m. – 7500 blk. E. 82 St. N. Welfare check. Checking on male who lives alone. Handled.
12:54 a.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Check on suspicious person. Person at closed business. Handled.
2:58 a.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. QuikTrip. Theft report. Truck taken from business. Handled.
4:03 a.m. – 12000 blk. N. 107 E. Ave. Theft in progress. Boyfriend won’t give back phone. Handled.
6:12 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Redbud Festival Park. Check on suspicious person. Males outside of business. Handled.
9:12 a.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Mutual aid police. Assist Arkansas state police with child abuse investigation. Report info taken.
1:39 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. 149 E. Ave. Theft report. Attempted theft from vehicle at residence. Handled.
1:52 p.m. – 11000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Theft report. Items stolen out of garage at residence. Handled.
2:31 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 118 E. Ave. Disturbance verbal. People doing work at residence and refusing to leave. Handled.
2:54 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Parks at Coffee Creek. Domestic report physical. Female assaulted male at residence. Report info taken.
3:50 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Accident hit & run property. Handled.
4:23 p.m. – 9700 blk. E. 76 St. N. Traffic reckless. Green vehicle going the wrong way on the road. Unable to locate.
6:29 p.m. – 13200 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:16 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 96 St. N. Shoplifting in progress. Items taken from business. Report info taken.
8:07 p.m. – 4700 blk. E. 21 St. N. Fire mutual aid. Transport.
8:27 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
9:05 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe Living Center. Elder abuse. Report of elder abuse. Report info taken.
9:38 p.m. 16200 blk. E. 125 St. N. Mutual aid police. Mutual aid for RCSO. Handled.
10:45 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 120 Ct. N. Atwoods. Theft report. Vehicle stolen by female. Report info taken.
10:52 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Welfare check. Check on female at residence. Handled.
Sunday, Aug. 16
12:01 a.m. – 6800 blk. US 169. Mutual aid police. Assist OHP on traffic stop. Handled.
12:59 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Shoplifting in progress. Male shoplifting from business. Unable to locate.
2:15 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car with people in parking lot acting intoxicated. Unable to locate.
5:13 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Domestic report physical. Family members fighting inside residence. Report info taken.
8:22 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Missing person. Male missing from residence. Report info taken.
9:02 a.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Check on male at spotlight. Handled.
9:16 a.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Destiny Life Church. Mutual aid police. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:08 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 86 Ct. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Car following an Amazon truck around. Unable to locate.
10:16 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 72 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man in solver Yukon following a juvenile. Other agency referral.
10:57 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum & Go. Theft report. Theft of property from vehicle. Report info taken.
1:25 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
1:47 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Female sitting in the road. Handled.
3:43 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Two Hispanic males trying to gain entry into neighborhood . Other agency referral.
6:13 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Check on suspicious person. Man walking around a business yelling and making threats. Handled.
7:20 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 77 St. N. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle in front of residence. Handled.
10:51 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle parked at business. Handled.
11:16 p.m. – 12800 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walgreens. Fraud. Fraudulent prescriptions. Handled.
11:27 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:46 p.m. – 1400 blk. N. Main St. Owasso 7th Grade Center. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.