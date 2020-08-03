Friday, July 31
1:03 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle stuck in construction zone. Unable to locate.
1:07 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowes. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:13 a.m. – 1500 blk. N. Ash St. Breaking and entering-in progress. Person inside closed building. Handled.
9:18 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. The Children’s Place. Check on suspicious vehicle. UHaul in parking lot for five days. Handled.
10:59 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Assault report all but domestic. Man assaulted at a residence. Report info taken.
11:01 a.m. – 300 blk. N. Birch St. Disturbance fight in progress. Four males fighting at residence. Unable to locate.
11:13 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Bad checks being written on a female’s account. Report info taken.
11:15 a.m. – 6500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Elderly female driving on the wrong side of the road. Handled.
12:09 p.m. – 11500 blk. E. 76 St. N. Braum’s. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
1:45 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Classic Chevrolet. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:49 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Welfare check all. Check on a child in a vehicle and not in a car seat. Unable to locate.
3:12 p.m. – 8100 blk. N. 116 E. Ave. Speedy’s Towing and Recovery. Recover stolen property/vehicle all. Assist Bixby with locating a stolen vehicle. Handled.
3:39 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Weapon armed subject. Man pulled a gun on another man at an apartment complex. Report info taken.
4:00 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Vehicle unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
4:03 p.m. – 11600 blk. US 169. Accident injury. Information.
4:14 p.m. – 6500 blk. US 169. Akira Sushi Bar. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
4:21 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mane Review Hair Salon. Check on suspicious person. Man going in and out of business acting strange. Handled.
4:46 p.m. – 11500 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:58 p.m. – 7300 blk. N. 177 E. Ave. Stone Canyon Elementary. Check on suspicious open door. Open door at school. Handled.
5:21 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Vandal report all. Neighbors damaging property. Handled.
6:39 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report all but domestic. Owasso Police Dept. Juvenile assaulted by neighbor. Report info taken.
6:57 p.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:33 p.m. – 700 blk. N. Beaumont St. Theft report from structure. Items taken by family member. Report info taken.
Saturday, Aug. 1
12:04 a.m. – 1000 blk. N. Ash St. Breaking and entering-in progress. People inside residence with flashlights. Handled.
12:41 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 123 St. N. Theft report all other. Male in vehicle at residence. Handled.
1:27 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Female driving reckless. Arrest.
1:38 a.m. – 13700 blk. E. 106 St. N. Kum and Go. Theft in progress-structure. Teen’s taking items from business. Report info taken.
1:47 a.m. – 13900 blk. E. 83 St. N. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Strange noises coming from an apartment. Handled.
3:07 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Lone Star Steakhouse. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:22 a.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Hampton Inn. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:59 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. 120 E. Ave. Theft report from vehicle. Vehicle broken into at a residence. Handled.
10:05 a.m. – 13100 blk. E. 77 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on female at a residence. Handled.
10:09 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Fraud all. Fraud at a business. Report info taken.
10:21 a.m. – 3400 blk. HWY 169. Accident injury. Handled.
11:41 a.m. – 11100 blk. N. 144 E. Ave. Harass threats. Threats made over child custody issues. Handled by phone.
11:58 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Check on suspicious person. Male getting into vehicles in business parking lot. Arrest.
12:34 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. Reasors. Welfare check all. Check on child possibly left alone in black van in business parking lot. Handled.
3:11 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Found property all. Man found a cell phone and credit card. Handled.
4:22 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. 130 E. Ave. Theft in progress all other. Report of possible breaking and entering at a residence. Handled.
6:02 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 20 Ct. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Tenants and landlord arguing at a residence. Handled.
7:26 p.m. – 10200 blk. N. 140 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing in residence. Handled.
7:35 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 87 St. N. Domestic in progress physical. Couple fighting in residence. Arrest.
7:39 p.m. – 10500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jim Glover. Found property all. Found gun at a business. Handled.
8:30 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports and Outdoors. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. People arguing at business. Handled.
9:36 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 80 Ct. N. Vandal report all. Car vandalized at residence. Handled.
9:58 p.m. – 1000 blk. N. Elm St. Disturbance loud noise. Loud explosion. Unable to locate.
Sunday, Aug. 2
12:23 a.m. – 1100 blk. N. Dogwood St. Disturbance fight in progress. Fight in yard. Handled.
12:57 a.m. – 9500 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Men ringing doorbell. Unable to locate.
5:07 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Accident no injury. Handled.
7:11 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 120 St. N. Theft report from vehicle. Vehicle broken into at a residence. Report info taken.
8:13 a.m. – 12100 blk. N. 111 E. Ave. Theft report from structure. Garage broken into at a residence. Report info taken.
11:17 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Drugs in progress selling/use. Male doing drugs in a business parking lot. Arrest.
2:31 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Theft report all other. Woman’s wallet stolen from a business. Report info taken.
3:55 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Mill Creek Lumber. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members fighting at a residence. Handled.
4:20 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Domestic in progress-verbal. Ex couple arguing at a park. Handled.
4:37 p.m. – 9200 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Aldi Food Market. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:15 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. The Highlands. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Elderly female causing disturbance. Other agency referral.
5:39 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Check on suspicious person. Man living in a tent in the woods. Handled.
6:15 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Weapon armed subject. White male threatened neighbor with a gun. Arrest.
6:33 p.m. – 7600 blk. N. Mingo Rd. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing. Handled.
6:45 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 100 St. N. St. John’s Hospital. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Female stating she was sexually assaulted. Report info taken.
8:03 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 106 St. N. Coffee Creek Apartments. Domestic in progress physical. Couple arguing at a residence. Report info taken.
8:24 p.m. – 11900 blk. E. 78 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
8:33 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in custody. Female shoplifted from a business. Arrest.
9:37 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
10:06 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Drunk public drinking/intox. Person stumbling down stairs. Handled.
11:01 p.m. – 7700 blk. N. 161 E. Ct. Breaking and entering-in progress. Heard something trying to get in front door. Other agency referral.
11:12 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:34 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:44 p.m. – 13600 blk. E. 84 St. N. The Greens at Owasso Golf Clubhouse. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.