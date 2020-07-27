Friday, July 24
12:04 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Braum’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:42 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Females arguing outside business. Handled.
3:36 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:59 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. Sam’s Club. Check on suspicious person. Person outside of business. Handled.
4:06 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 86 St. N. AMC Theaters. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:06 a.m. – 12600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Accident no injury. Information.
8:25 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum and Go. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:56 a.m. – 11100 blk. E. 120 St. N. Welfare check all. Welfare check on a 911 hang up. Handled.
11:15 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report auto theft. Vehicle reported stolen from a rental car agency. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Assault report all but domestic. Man assaulted at a business. Handled.
12:53 p.m. – 600 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Handled.
2:13 p.m. – 10000 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:37 p.m. – 14100 blk. E. 83 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Male and female yelling in residence. Handled.
4:54 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sam. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:50 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. 131 E. Ave. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Man with child on ATV in road. Handled.
5:54 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Beaumont St. Welfare check all. Check on juveniles at residence. Handled.
5:55 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Ex-employee yelling and causing disturbance. Handled.
6:08 pm. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. T-Mobile. Shoplifting in progress. Male attempted to shoplift at a business. Handled.
6:37 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Sonic. Check on suspicious vehicle. Black Jeep left in roadway. Unable to locate.
6:47 p.m. – 10900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Welfare check all. Checking on female in road. Arrests.
7:02 p.m. – 300 blk. N. Main St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Arrest.
7:18 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Goldie’s Patio Grill. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
7:26 p.m. – 7800 blk. N. 132 E. Ct. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
9:57 p.m. – 12700 blk. E. 100 St. N. 98 Apartments. Domestic in progress-verbal. Male causing disturbance outside of residence. Handled.
11:10 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Weapon shots fired. Possible shots heard by residence. Unable to locate.
11:24 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 110 Ct. N. Body found-all. Elderly male at residence. Unable to locate.
Saturday, July 25
2:12 a.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum and Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Female in vehicle by pumps. Handled.
2:35 a.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. The District Bar and Grill. Vandal report all. Car vandalized at business. Report info taken.
3:44 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Car unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
9:45 a.m. – 10700 blk. E. 121 St. N. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Found unattended child. Handled.
10:43 a.m. – 1200 blk. E. 24 St. N. Breaking and entering-in progress. Person breaking into window of residence. Other agency referral.
12:10 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Sequoyah Pointe Living Center. Elder abuse/neglect/exploit. Report of caretaker abuse. Handled.
12:56 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Jimmy John’s. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male and female yelling in business. Handled.
12:56 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 89 St. N. Welfare check all. Male passed out in vehicle. Arrest.
5:27 p.m. – 9800 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Man sitting on ledge of bridge. Unable to locate.
6:56 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Sex crime abuse/lewd molest/st. Possible child sexual abuse. Report info taken.
7:35 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting in progress. Male taking items from business. Unable to locate.
7:52 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. McDonald’s. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing. Handled.
8:53 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. 138 E. Ave. Check on suspicious person. Male passed out in vehicle. Transport.
Sunday, July 26
3:08 a.m. – 9600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Vehicle driving wrong way. Information.
6:26 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Greens Apartment. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
7:58 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 84 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family arguing at residence. Arrest.
8:27 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family arguing at residence. Handled.
10:35 a.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoplifting in progress. Shoplifting at local business. Report info taken.
11:49 a.m. – 8600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Preston Lakes. Vandal in progress all. Someone dumping trash in dumpster. Unable to locate.
11:52 a.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Vandal report all. Vehicle window broken in front of residence overnight. Report info taken.
12:49 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report from vehicle. Tag stolen from a vehicle. Handled.
12:54 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Accident hit and run property. Other agency referral.
1:39 p.m. – 9600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Casey’s General Store. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Juvenile left out of a vehicle and walking by the train tracks. Unable to locate.
2:15 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Trespass in progress all. Man refusing to wear a mask in Sprouts. Handled.
2:56 p.m. – 11100 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Juvenile fighting with parents at a residence. Handled.
3:24 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Graceland Memorial Park Cemetery. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:56 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious person. Check on elderly male at public park. Handled.
5:41 p.m. – 10800 blk. N. 98 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Family fighting at residence. Report info taken.
6:11 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwood’s. Shoplifting in custody. Man stealing from a business. Report info taken.
8:14 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 91 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
10:56 p.m. – 14600 blk. E. 109 Pl. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Unable to locate.
11:06 p.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Accident injury. Report info taken.
11:07 p.m. – 10100 blk. Larkin Bailey Blvd. Bailey Ranch Golf Club. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.