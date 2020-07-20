Friday, July 17
4:43 a.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
6:10 a.m. – 13400 blk. E. 85 St. N. Welfare check all. Checking on male at residence. Handled.
9:30 a.m. – 8100 blk. N. 91 E. Ave. McCarty Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Red car driving through park. Handled.
10:36 a.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Owasso High School. Check on suspicious person. Gray truck occupied by male talking to juveniles. Unable to locate.
10:42 a.m. – 13800 blk. E. 83 St. N. Missing person all except runaway. Juvenile male missing from a residence. Handled.
1:28 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Accident no injury. Handled.
2:08 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. First Bank of Owasso. Fraud in progress. Female trying to pass a hot check. Arrest.
3:06 p.m. – 14000 blk. E. 116 St. N. Destiny Life Church. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
3:10 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Small children standing up in the back seat of a vehicle while going down the road. Unable to locate.
3:45 p.m. – 7500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Wendy’s. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
4:07 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Debit card information stolen from a lady. Report info taken.
5:16 p.m. – 11200 blk. US 169. Accident no injury. Handled.
5:51 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Green truck running people off the road. Handled.
6:13 p.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on a juvenile at home with his mother. Handled.
6:40 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Welfare check all. Checking on juveniles in vehicle. Handled.
8:10 p.m. – 7900 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Theft report all other. Male taking items from business. Handled.
8:20 p.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Abduction attempt. Male grabbed a child. Arrest.
8:33 p.m. – 14500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum and Go. Disturbance verbal – not domestic. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:50 p.m. – 10200 blk. E. 96 St. N. Bailey Elementary. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:28 p.m. – 11600 blk. N. 135 E. Ave. McDonald’s. Disturbance fight in progress. People about to fight in parking. Handled.
Saturday, July 18
2:43 a.m. – 12200 blk. E. 91 St. N. Smith Elementary. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
3:10 a.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Andolini’s Pizzeria. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:38 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Rayola Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
8:21 a.m. – 200 blk. W. 1 St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at a residence. Arrest.
9:27 a.m. – 11200 blk. N. 112 E. Ave. Domestic in progress physical. Male assaulted female at a residence. Arrest.
10:12 a.m. – 8300 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Robertson Tire. Theft report auto theft. Maroon Ford pickup stolen from a business. Report info taken.
12:01 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Identity theft. Report info taken.
2:00 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Assault report all but domestic. Man assaulted another male at a business. Report info taken.
3:37 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Super Center. Shoplifting report. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
5:55 p.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Funtastic Playground. Check on suspicious vehicle. Blue car parked in parking lot. Handled.
6:38 p.m. – 100 blk. S. Atlanta St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members fighting in residence. Handled.
7:08 p.m. – 8600 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Arrest.
7:52 p.m. – 200 blk. S. Main St. Drip Owasso. Check on suspicious person. Male outside business. Handled.
8:23 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 109 E. Ave. Theft report from structure. Items taken from business. Report info taken.
8:42 p.m. – 8900 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoplifting in progress. People taking items from business. Handled.
9:56 p.m. – 12400 blk. E. 96 St. N. Panera Bread Company. Check on suspicious person. Male sitting behind business. Unable to locate.
10:56 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Silver Creek Church of Nazarene. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicles speeding in neighborhood. Unable to locate.
11:34 p.m. – 2100 blk. N. Dogwood St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing inside residence. Arrest.
Sunday, July 19
12:37 a.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Traffic reckless/drunk/road rage. Vehicle unable to maintain lane. Arrest.
12:58 a.m. – 14100 blk. E. 84 Pl. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members fighting in residence. Handled.
2:27 a.m. – 6600 blk. N. 128 E. Ave. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at residence. Handled.
2:40 a.m. – 11500 blk. E. 112 Pl. N. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music at residence. Handled.
3:40 a.m. – 7800 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Elm Creek West. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:33 a.m. – 12500 blk. E. 96 St. N. Central Bank. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
11:41 a.m. – 7300 blk. Maple Leaf Dr. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
11:53 a.m. – 11900 blk. E. 78 St. N. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing at residence. Handled.
12:52 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. PetSmart. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Man broke a window on another man’s vehicle. Report info taken.
1:05 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 19 St. N. Welfare check all. Welfare check on a 911 hang up. Handled.
3:01 p.m. – 12300 blk. E. 86 St. N. Little Caesars. Accident hit and run property. Report info taken.
4:05 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. The Villas at Bailey Ranch. Theft report from vehicle. Gun stolen from a vehicle at a residence. Report info taken.
6:16 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 84 St. N. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Child abuse involving a family member. Arrest.
7:08 p.m. – 10600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Kum and Go. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Baby in front seat of vehicle. Unable to locate.
7:13 p.m. – 11800 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Dollar General. Theft report all other. Purse stolen at a business. Other agency referral.