Friday, July 10
12:16 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 99 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male ringing doorbell. Handled.
4:40 a.m. – 15200 blk. E. 86 St. N. Centennial Park. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
4:47 a.m. – 18000 blk. E. 97 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male banging on door. Other agency referral.
5:52 a.m. – 11400 blk. E. 99 St. N. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
6:40 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Owasso 180 Gym. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music from business. Handled.
7:17 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum and Go. Shoplifting in progress. Two males shoplifted at a business. Report info taken.
7:30 a.m. – 8000 blk. N. 115 E. Ave. Mingo Manufacturing. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
7:35 a.m. – 7600 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Quality Inn and Suites. Disturbance verbal-not domestic. Male and female refusing to leave business. Report info taken.
9:05 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Sex crime abuse/lewd molest/st. Officer initiated. Report info taken.
9:33 a.m. – 7500 blk. E. 83 St. N. Welfare check all. Check on child in gray truck. Handled.
10:02 a.m. – 500 blk. E. 2 Ave. Owasso School Transportation Warehouse. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a business. Handled.
11:10 a.m. – 8000 blk. US 169. Welfare check all. Check on a child hitch hiking on the highway. Handled.
11:22 a.m. – 11600 blk. N. 123 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Other agency referral.
12:07 p.m. – 9100 blk. N. 145 E. Ave. Accident no injury. Handled.
12:24 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Theft report all other. Females tag was stolen off her vehicle last night. Report info taken.
12:26 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walmart Neighborhood Market. Drunk public drinking/intox. Man stumbling around a business intoxicated. Handled.
12:27 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 86 St. N. QuikTrip. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:51 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Sex crime rape/sexual assault. Sexual assaulted occurred this morning. Report info taken.
1:09 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Los Cabos. Accident hit and run property. Handled.
1:14 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Saint Henrys. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
2:39 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Theft report all other. Pistol left at business now missing. Report info taken.
2:47 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Ross Dress for Less. Check on suspicious person. Male soliciting in business parking lot. Unable to locate.
3:09 p.m. – 10000 blk. E. 450 Rd. Welfare check all. Welfare check on a female that called her boss crying. Other agency referral.
3:46 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. Olive Garden. Accident no injury. Handled.
4:01 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Accident no injury. Information.
4:34 p.m. – 14900 blk. E. 90 Pl. N. Welfare check all. Check on 911 hang up. Handled.
4:40 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Trespass in progress all. Former employee at business refusing to leave. Handled.
4:41 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check all. Welfare check on 911 hang up. Handled.
5:32 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Taco Bell. Accident no injury. Report info taken.
5:41 p.m. – 11100 blk. E. 103 St. N. Oxford Glen. Drugs found. Found marijuana at a residence. Handled.
6:32 p.m. – 16500 blk. E. Grand Meadow Rd. Domestic in progress-verbal. Couple arguing at a residence. Other agency referral.
7:01 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Theft in progress-structure. Male taking items from home. Handled.
7:21 p.m. – 13500 blk. E. 116 St. N. Taco Bueno. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Juvenile not in car seat. Unable to locate.
9:49 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 122 E. Ave. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
9:57 p.m. – 2200 blk. N. Dogwood St. Check on suspicious person. Person knocking on doors. Unable to locate.
10:00 p.m. – 13700 blk. E. 84 St. N. Check on suspicious person. Male with flashlight talking to himself. Handled.
10:16 p.m. – 10100 blk. E. 85 Ct. N. Welfare check all. Checking on 911 hangup. Handled.
10:22 p.m. – 9500 blk. N. Owasso Expy. Logan’s Roadhouse. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
10:24 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Handled.
11:03 p.m. – 400 blk. E. 22 St. Simply Plus. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
11:37 p.m. – 2100 blk. N. Birch St. Domestic in progress-verbal. Family members arguing inside residence. Handled.
Saturday, July 11
1:04 a.m. – 10300 blk. E. 116 St. N. Owasso Sports Complex. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
9:41 a.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Drunk public drinking/intox. Intoxicated female in parking lot. Arrest.
11:00 a.m. – 11500 blk. N. 137 E. Ave. QuikTrip. Theft report all other. Truck broken into. Report info taken.
12:16 p.m. – 8700 blk. N. 97 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on male and female at a residence. Handled.
12:57 p.m. – 7600 blk. US 169. Welfare check all. Check on a man walking on the highway. Handled.
1:12 p.m. – 9000 blk. N. 121 E. Ave. TJ Maxx. Theft report all other. Phone and wallet stolen from a woman at a business. Report info taken.
4:07 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Assault report all but domestic. Man tried to slap a woman at a business. Report info taken.
4:26 p.m. – 8400 blk. N. 141 E. Ave. Disturbance loud noise. Loud music coming from an apartment. Handled.
6:21 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Shoplifting in custody. Female taking items from business. Report info taken.
7:07 p.m. – 12000 blk. E. 96 St. N. Lowe’s. Accident no injury. Information.
8:19 p.m. – 300 blk. E. 2 Ave. Kum and Go. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle sitting in the area. Handled.
Sunday, July 12
2:08 a.m. – 11600 blk. E. 76 St. N. Sure Stay Plus. Check on suspicious vehicle. Officer initiated. Handled.
2:18 a.m. – 9100 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Mercy Regional Ambulance Dispatch. Check on suspicious vehicle. Vehicle sitting outside business. Handled.
11:20 a.m. – 300 blk. E. 3 St. Welfare check all. Check on children at residence. Unable to locate.
12:25 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Trespass in progress all. Man in a business being hostile. Report info taken.
12:30 p.m. – 11600 blk. E. 86 St. N. Walgreens. Trespass in progress all. White male walking around a business has stolen from before. Handled.
12:51 p.m. – 11500 blk. N. Garnett Rd. Atwoods. Check on suspicious person. Officer initiated. Handled.
12:56 p.m. – 12100 blk. E. 96 St. N. Walmart Supercenter. Juvenile child abuse/neglect. Baby in a car and not in a car seat. Unable to locate.
3:42 p.m. – 9600 blk. N. 133 E. Ave. Sprouts Farmers Market. Check on suspicious person. White male running around outside a business yelling. Unable to locate.
5:50 p.m. – 9400 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Home Depot. Shoplifting in progress. Man stealing from a business. Handled.
6:17 p.m. – 12500 blk. E. 86 St. N. Plaza De Toros. Check on suspicious person. White male walking around a business acting crazy. Information.
6:52 p.m. – 8500 blk. N. 129 E. Ave. Papa Murphy’s Pizza. Welfare check all. Check on employees at business. Handled.
6:53 p.m. – 100 blk. N. Main St. Owasso Police Dept. Fraud all. Debit card fraud. Report info taken.
7:42 p.m. – 12900 blk. E. 96 St. N. CVS Pharmacy. Check on suspicious person. Male at business. Handled.
9:13 p.m. – 500 blk. N. Carlsbad St. Welfare check all. 911 hang up. Report info taken.
9:17 p.m. – 8200 blk. N. 117 E. Ave. Welfare check all. Check on male at a residence. Handled.