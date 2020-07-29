The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department recently highlighted the Owasso Historical Museum as a top destination spot for tourists.
The organization, based in Oklahoma City, promoted the museum on its Facebook page on July 20, encouraging sightseers to visit the local staple, located in the heart of Owasso’s Redbud District.
“Experience time travel with a trip to the Owasso Historical Museum!” the post says. “View relics of the past, as well as plenty of black-and-white snapshots of previous decades!”
The depository — built in 1928, serving as one of Owasso’s oldest standing structures — comprises six exhibit rooms that feature a wide range of historical artifacts and displays.
Marylin Hinkle, director of the museum, said she was pleased to learn that the site continues to gain statewide recognition, thanks in part to Oklahoma Tourism’s latest plug.
“(I’m) glad that it promotes our museum,” she said, “and I think a lot of people may not know that we actually have something here that features kind of how Owasso got started.”
Hinkle is encouraging residents to visit not only the Owasso museum, but others in the area, as a fun outing with family and friends, especially while social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think probably museums and places that people can go, with everything that’s going on right now, may be a plus,” she said.
Since reopening the museum’s doors on June 1, Hinkle said she has since seen a small uptick in foot traffic, particularly visitors from outside the region.
“I have had a few, and surprisingly, they have been from different places, not necessarily from here in Owasso,” Hinkle said. “They were people from other cities in Oklahoma; we’ve had a couple from out of state.”
For more information about the Owasso Historical Museum, call 918-272-4966, or visit cityofowasso.com/283/Historical-Museum.