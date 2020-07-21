Two Oklahoma State University students put their hands — and their minds — to good use this summer.
Lauren Norwood, a 2016 Owasso High School graduate, and Maddie Bachlor, a 2015 Sapulpa High School graduate, both served as interns at ERA Design and Architecture over the last several weeks.
“I really enjoyed the experience,” Norwood said in a press release.
Norwood worked on many aspects of client work in her internship with the Tulsa-based organization, from renderings to pricing out materials. She also accompanied ERA executives as they visited worksites like the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa.
“This year, I am working on renderings again,” Norwood said. “I am drawing some plans. And I am working on proposals, which I haven’t experienced before. It is all very helpful.”
Bachlor, who has worked on a mix of commercial and residential projects, was introduced to ERA by Norwood, a former ERA summer intern. Norwood encouraged Bachlor to accept the position.
“I am so glad to have this internship,” said Bachlor, who like Norwood is an interior design student at OSU's College of Human Sciences. “Due to COVID-19, many firms are either not having interns or are working from home until they have this all worked out.”
A long infatuation with hospitality design led Bachlor into her career choice. Norwood’s interest developed organically.
“I grew up watching my dad and my grandpa doing construction on my house,” Norwood said. “That got me interested in it. And I have always been fascinated by how things are built.”
Cray Bauxmont-Flynn, chief operating officer and principal for ERA, offered the interns accolades for their ongoing dedication and performance at the firm.
“I am continuously in awe of the amount of foresight and natural talent that these young design professionals have,” Bauxmont-Flynn said. “Instinct is something that definitely needs to be nurtured, and I am ecstatic to be a part of it.”
To learn more about ERA Design and Architecture, visit the firm’s website, edmondsonreed.com, or call Bauxmont-Flynn at 918-576-6700.