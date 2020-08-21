The coronavirus hasn’t stopped the Owasso Community Theatre Company from planning its next big performance.
OCTC staff has gotten creative in crafting a script for the organization’s fall production after the pandemic forced crews and cast members to take a hiatus from the spotlight.
In keeping with social distancing, OCTC decided to try something new and move its talented roster of local actors off the stage and onto the streets to entertain audiences.
The organization will present its first-ever live “drive-in” theater experience, hosting each act at different locations across the community, so spectators can enjoy the play from the comforts of their own cars.
“We’ve had to go an extended period of time without doing anything theater, and we’re looking for new ways to enter this COVID world,” said Brandy Peoples, show director. “So we thought, ‘OK, why don’t we do it like a progressive dinner, but a progressive theater?’ and so that’s kind of how it came about.”
The performance is a comedy sketch based on Dean O’Carroll’s parody, “Back to the 80s: A Risky, Goonie, Breakfasty Tale of Totally Tubular Time Travel,” in which modern teen Mary Fitzfry gets sent back in time by an eccentric professor, and finds herself in the middle of a world full of that decade’s pop culture.
“The author … she tried to add every ‘80s reference she could possibly come up with, and I think she did it,” Peoples said. “We’re making it a whole ‘80s event theme, so we want everyone to dress up in their best neon and teased hair.”
OCTC staff has partnered with the City of Owasso to host the performance outside Owasso City Hall and in Redbud Festival Park, along with other venues throughout the downtown area that have yet to be confirmed.
Peoples said her team plans to hold auditions for male and female roles of all ages sometime within the next few weeks. The play is scheduled to hit the streets in mid-October.
“We’re so looking forward to it,” Peoples said. “Now we get to involve the whole community and do a big city event.”
For more information about the Owasso Community Theatre Company, visit octok.org.