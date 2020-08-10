Owasso Community Resources held its 2020 Golf Tournament at Bailey Ranch Golf Club on Friday.
More than $5,000 was raised to help provide food, utility and rent assistance for the local nonprofit.
“OCR is very happy with the turnout at our third annual Golf Tournament,” OCR Executive Director Randy Cowling said. “The teams that participated had a competitive event.”
The TTCU Federal Credit Union team finished first, while the Osage Nation team picked up the Best Duffer award for the highest score.
Andy Henson won Closest to the Pin for the second year in a row. Additionally, Clint Barnes won the Longest Putt, and Mike Montgomery won Longest Drive.