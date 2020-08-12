Several students at universities across the state have been awarded $210,500 in scholarships from Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas for the 2020-21 academic year.
The scholarship recipients, part of the Oklahoma Energy Resources Board Petroleum Scholar Program, were selected through an application process based on their outstanding grades and work ethic.
Three students from Owasso and Collinsville received scholarships. They were among dozens of freshmen through seniors majoring in petroleum engineering, geosciences or energy management at the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State University and the University of Tulsa to be recognized.
Owassons Samuel Perkins (Energy Management) and Colton Thulin (Petroleum Engineering), both sophomores at OU, made the list. Collinsville resident Sophia Sallee (Energy Management), a junior at OU, was also named.
In addition to funding, OERB Petroleum Scholars also receive exclusive access to industry networking events and educational activities.
Since 2005, the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas have provided nearly $5 million in scholarships. The goal of the program is to keep these future leaders in our state.
“These scholarships are only possible through the voluntary financial support of Oklahoma’s oil and natural gas producers and royalty owners,” OERB Executive Director Mindy Stitt said. “Education is a core part of the OERB’s mission and we remain committed to investing in the future of Oklahoma.”
For a list of criteria and to apply online, visit oerb.com/education.