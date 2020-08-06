Pittsburg State University has released its honor rolls for the 2020 spring semester.
Three students from Owasso and Collinsville made the prestigious Dean’s List at the Pittsburg, Pennsylvania-based school.
PSU recognized Owasso’s Kayleigh Hall, BA in Psychology; as well as Collinsville’s Katelyn Daughtry, BS in Psychology; and Kyle Petty, BS in Recreation Services, Sport & Hospitality Management.
To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a GPA of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.