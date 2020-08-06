pisttburg state university

West view of Russ Hall at Pittsburg State University.

Courtesy of PSU

Pittsburg State University has released its honor rolls for the 2020 spring semester.

Three students from Owasso and Collinsville made the prestigious Dean’s List at the Pittsburg, Pennsylvania-based school.

PSU recognized Owasso’s Kayleigh Hall, BA in Psychology; as well as Collinsville’s Katelyn Daughtry, BS in Psychology; and Kyle Petty, BS in Recreation Services, Sport & Hospitality Management.

To qualify for Dean’s Scholastic Honors, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours, receive a GPA of 3.6000 for all credit course work that semester and have no grade lower than a B and no grade of I in any course during the semester.