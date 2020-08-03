Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Friday, July 31 through Sunday, Aug. 2:
Friday, July 31
Stuart Joe Robinson, 50, of Oologah. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI 3rd or more offense, leave scene injury accident/death.
Sherrie L Pless, 60, of Collinsville. Booked by Collinsville PD. Hold/Okmulgee Co. Sheriff’s Okla.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Allison Melyn Newman, 30, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso. APC 1st offense.
Spenser James Scism, 43, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Unauthorized use/poss credit card, stolen property (KCSP) under $1,000, poss drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, breaking and entering, larceny from a house AFCF.
Christopher Lee Kendrick, 32, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Operate MV w/o bring licensed or expired.
Kelsey Fuentes, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary 2nd degree, driving w/ license canc/susp/revoked.
Jennifer Ann Jester, 40, of Collinsville. DUI 1st offense.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Spencer Kelly Ingerham, 38, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Agg. DUI 1st offense, fail to stop bus at RR crossing, unsafe use of lane.
Gregory James, 27. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication, obstruct/interfere w/ police officer.
Anthony Gene Wade, 51, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Unauthorized use MV, domestic A&B.
Adam Michael Overstreet, 21, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense, poss drug paraphernalia.