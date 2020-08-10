Owasso City Manager Warren Lehr gained statewide recognition this week.
Lehr was among five city managers across Oklahoma to be nominated by the City Management Association of Oklahoma for the prestigious 2020 Gerald Wilkins Award.
The award honors the late Gerald Wilkins, former Oklahoma Municipal League president, longtime city manager and municipal advisor to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
Recipients of the award are credited with strengthening city management through their stable length of service, dedication to civic activities and participation in and contribution to CMAO.
Lehr was nominated by all members of Owasso City Council and numerous staff members.
The longtime Owasson has been involved in city administration in Oklahoma for over 11 years, and has been at the City of Owasso since 2013. He also serves on the Board of Directors for the Owasso Chamber of Commerce and Follower of One, a local charitable organization.
Lehr joins city managers Tim Lyon of Midwest City, Joan Riley of Sapulpa and Mike Spurgeon of Broken Arrow, along with former city manager Jim Thomas of Claremore, in receiving the accolade.
“Congratulation to all nominees and thank you for your commitment to the city management profession,” a CMAO spokesperson said in a news release.
When asked what it means to hear the news, Lehr simply replied, “It’s an honor to be nominated.”
The official award winner will be announced during the virtual Annual CMAO Summer Conference, which kicks off in late August.
Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.