The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t deter the Owasso Chamber from honoring its latest Leadership Owasso graduates.
Chamber staff recently celebrated 12 local business and community leaders for participating in the annual program during a small, socially distanced ceremony at the Patriot Golf Club in Stone Canyon.
Leadership Owasso, in place for more than 30 years, allows members to get more involved in the community and increase their knowledge and commitment to all things Owasso. The eight-month course hosts an expansive curriculum with presentations and tours that encompass education, city government, economic development and quality of life.
This year’s class comprised individuals from all walks of life and industries, including a realtor, banker and roofer, an event planner and several school officials, among others. They got the opportunity to hear from city staff, business owners and government officials, and to visit a variety of locations across the region.
The goal of Leadership Owasso is for participants to learn, grow personally, meet new people, gain new perspectives, and reinforce and energize their commitment to community service.
For more information about Owasso Chamber’s Leadership Class or available spots in its 2020-21 program, visit owassochamber.com/leadership-owasso.