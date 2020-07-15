Folds of Honor recently released a new documentary on Amazon Prime Video.
The hour-long film — titled “Folds of Honor: A Fighter Pilot’s Mission to Deliver Healing and Hope to America” — tells the story of Air Force Lt. Col. Dan Rooney and the thousands of military families he has helped through the Owasso-based nonprofit.
Rooney founded Folds of Honor in 2007 as a means to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of fallen and disabled veterans. His organization has since raised nearly $120 million and awarded around 24,500 scholarships.
The documentary, released on July 4, spotlights Rooney’s journey to grow Folds of Honor from a humble venture above his garage at his Broken Arrow home into a nationwide foundation headquartered from the Patriot Golf Club in Owasso.
Several scholarship recipients who have lost their loved ones in the armed forces are featured in the film and discuss their road to recovery, made possible in part by the efforts of Folds of Honor.
“I lost my roles as a homemaker and a stay-at-home wife and mom; we had to start from nothing,” said Kelli Campbell, mother of four young kids, whose husband, Marine Maj. Shawn Campbell, was killed in a helicopter crash. “… So there we were in the dark … and that’s when Folds of Honor came along … They took the weight four children’s futures off my shoulders.”
Teague Krottey, a recent graduate of Oklahoma State University, who lost his father, Army Lt. Cl. Thomas Krottey, to leukemia while on active duty, added, “It’s been an awesome opportunity to have Folds of Honor be with me; it’s such a monumental thing for me to have a family to be a part of.”
Nick Nanton, who directed the film, told Owasso Reporter that hearing the beneficiaries’ personal accounts and sharing them with viewers was an eye-opening experience for him.
“It was an honor to tell the Folds of Honor story,” Nanton said. “What Lt. Col. Dan Rooney and his team are doing is something that I had never really thought about. Like many others, I thought the educational needs of our fallen service member’s families were being met by the government.”
Nanton and a large crew devoted 14 months to visit scholarship recipients in several different locations — from Stillwater, Oklahoma, and Kansas City, Missouri, to Manistee, Michigan, and Orlando, Florida — where they captured footage of their home and work lives.
“In order to tell the story, we traveled around the country and interviewed families firsthand … and to see how Folds of Honor has stepped in to serve them,” he said. “I can unequivocally say that after going through that process, I am an even bigger fan of what Folds of Honor is doing.”
Nanton also spoke with a number of celebrities for the project such as 73-time PGA Tour winner Jack Nicklaus, comedian Larry the Cable Guy and country music stars John Rich and Dierks Bentley, who all work in partnership with Folds of Honor.
The release of the documentary comes on the heels of major milestones for the organization, including its partnership with PGA REACH and K9s for Warriors, the groundbreaking for an expanded facility at its Owasso headquarters and a record distribution of $22 million in scholarships to 4,500 families in 2019.
“Folds of Honor: A Fighter Pilot’s Mission to Deliver Healing and Hope to America” was released by DNA Films in association with the Entrepreneurs International Foundation.
For more information about Folds of Honor, visit foldsofhonor.org.