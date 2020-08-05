The Owasso athletic department confirmed Wednesday morning that fall sports, as of now, will not be impacted by the district’s recent decision to begin the 2020-21 school year online.
Owasso Public Schools announced its “Pivot-to-Home” plan Tuesday night at its monthly school board meeting due to the coronavirus pandemic. School is scheduled to begin Aug. 24.
On Monday, Owasso athletics released its guidelines for fans attending home games. Among those measures included requiring masks or face coverings upon entry into the venue as well as in situations where social distancing is not possible.
The athletic department reiterated the situation surrounding Ram sports, as with other dealings related to the COVID-19 impact, remains fluid.