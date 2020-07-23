Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, July 22:
Hope Taylor, 48, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. A&B w/ dangerous weapon (domestic), domestic A&B 1st offense, hold/electronic monitor required.
Payton Alexander Donovan, 28, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere w/ police officer, public intoxication.
Bradford Eugene Wheeler, 43, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. False crime reporting to 911.
Jamari Ashante Lewis, 22, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR) under $1,000, obstruct/interfere w/police officer, resisting arrest.