Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, July 14:
Matthew Lane Sheets, 18, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. No driver’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, eluding (endangering others), leave scene property damage accident (x2), speeding 15 mph or more, reckless driving.
Jaramie Daniel Dexter, 48, of Owasso. Violation of protective order.
Joshua Anthony Badoni, 26, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Registration/title violations, drive under suspension/DUS, transport open container.