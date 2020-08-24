Friday, Aug. 21
Kyle Marche Williams, 28, of Dallas, Texas. Booked by Owasso PD. Conjoint robbery with firearm, possession of marijuana, destruction of evidence, conspiracy.
Marcus Layvon Jackson II, 27, of Desoto, Texas. Booked by Owasso PD. Possession of firearm during felony AFCF, possession of marijuana, destruction of evidence, conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, conjoint robbery AFCF, possession CC belonging to another.
Katrina Benson, 43, of Owasso. Unlawful possession of paraphernalia, possession of CDS-cocaine/meth/crack/MDM, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Saturday, Aug. 22
No arrests
Sunday, Aug. 23
Miguel Angel Gomez-Lopez, 37, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, transport open container, no DL, change lanes unsafely, F/T yield for emergency vehicle, ICE detainer/hold.
Lyncon Sanders-Johnson, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Speeding 15 mph or more, drive after DL denied/canceled, FTA/operating MV without being licensed or with expired DL (x2).
Guadelupe Cruz, Vargas, 28, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Brian Walker, 36, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny, FTA/drive under suspension (x2), FTA/failure to comply with compulsory insurance law or failure to produce security verification form.
Manuel Castruita Valezquez, 24, of Colorado Springs, CO. Aggravated DUI-2nd, improper stop/park on roadway/sidewalk/curb, transport open container.
Wilford Dawson Jr., 45, of Collinsville. DUI-3rd or more, drive under suspension, insurance/security verification, expired tag, alter/change license plate, drive left of center, F/T yield emergency vehicle, defective vehicle/improper equipment.