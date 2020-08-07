The Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa will host its 2020 Tulsa Home & Outdoor Market at the end of the month.
Three businesses from the Owasso area — Dale & Lee’s Service, Discount Garage Door and Moody Custom Homes — are among 150 exhibitors that will showcase their home and garden products, and offer ideas and expert advice for the fall season.
The event, sponsored by Arvest Bank and Pella Windows and Doors of Oklahoma, will be held Aug. 21-23 in the River Spirit Expo Square at the Tulsa County Fairgrounds.
Times include: Friday, 12-9 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Visit TulsaHBA.com for more information. The official exhibitor list and map will be available in the Tulsa World issue on Aug. 20.